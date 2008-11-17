Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Japanese Drug Lab Starts Over

A Pfizer spin-off, RaQualia, sets out with existing staffers and a new business model

by Hiroko Oikawa, Contributing Editor
November 17, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Good Luck
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hiroko Oikawa
RaQualia CEO Nagahisa stands by a poster featuring the company's logo and resolutions from staffers.
Credit: Hiroko Oikawa
RaQualia CEO Nagahisa stands by a poster featuring the company's logo and resolutions from staffers.

ONE OF THE BIOTECH WORLD'S biggest funding packages this year was raised not by some hot California start-up but by a former Pfizer drug discovery laboratory in Japan. Now called RaQualia Pharma, that lab is out to prove it can succeed on its own with an entirely different business model.

"Our goal is to offer high-quality drug candidates to our clients through a collaborative working style," says RaQualia Chief Executive Officer Atsushi Nagahisa. A former managing director for R&D at Pfizer Japan, Nagahisa is based in what had been the Nagoya Laboratories of Pfizer Global Research & Development in Aichi prefecture.

RaQualia was created as a result of Pfizer's announcement in January 2007 that it would close its Nagoya labs along with four facilities in the U.S. and France. The closure plan followed the pharma giant's decision in December 2006 to halt the development of torcetrapib—a cholesterol drug Pfizer hoped would be a successor to the best-seller Lipitor after its patent expires in 2011. "With a 40% decline in sales by 2011 in view, Pfizer's management needed to change its business strategy," Nagahisa explains.

Even so, he says, Pfizer's decision to shut down the Nagoya lab was unexpected, coming as it did only a couple of months after executives at Pfizer U.S. headquarters hailed Japan's role in the firm's R&D effort and also suggested adding 100 researchers at the lab. "To lay off people under such circumstances, Pfizer needed to act responsibly," Nagahisa says.

The choices for the Nagoya researchers were to join Pfizer at another location or to try to find jobs at other drug companies in Japan. But soon after the closure was announced, Nagahisa recalls, 80 to 100 staffers expressed their strong wish to continue research right where they were.

To do that, they needed to form a company of their own—and for that, they needed a plan and money. "To secure Pfizer's support for a new company, we needed to have enthusiastic researchers, good management, attractive intellectual property, and a solid business model that would draw outside investors' interest," Nagahisa explains.

Apparently, Nagahisa was able to convince Pfizer's leadership that his team had all of that because in September 2007, the U.S. company endorsed the plan. And by July of this year, Nagahisa and his colleagues had managed to raise $105 million to launch the new company. Pfizer contributed $21 million, and two other major investors, Japan's NIF SMBC Ventures and U.K.-based Coller Capital, contributed $34 million and $25 million, respectively.

Twelve experimental drugs for pain and gastrointestinal disorders, which constitute the Nagoya labs' areas of expertise, were carved out from Pfizer along with Japanese rights to three Pfizer drugs now sold in the U.S. RaQualia plans to focus on drug discovery research in its first three years with a view to conducting proof-of-concept testing four or five years down the road. It aims to have $39 million in sales by 2010, go public in 2011, and be profitable by 2017.

Ichiro Shinkai, chief scientific officer at Beta-Chem, a pharmaceutical development consulting firm owned by Mitsui & Co., says Pfizer's financial backing is a silver lining, but he cautions that it may not be enough. Because of strong resistance to the lab closure from Nagoya staffers, Pfizer has to support the new venture, he says. "But European investors may drop out if they think new products are unlikely to come. There needs to be something very strong and special to succeed as a venture business."

Nagahisa claims that the new company has that something special. He says the staff spent a whole year discussing a business model that would counter the disadvantages typical in large organizations. Their solution: a structure that keeps the new venture open for collaboration with outside researchers, including those in academia, while removing cultural walls that exist within.

"Researchers at large pharma companies tend to be bound by their bureaucratic decision-making processes and too many unnecessary internal guidelines," Nagahisa explains. "In order to come up with good compounds, it is important to remove such impediments and empower researchers."

ACCORDING TO Nagahisa, the typical workday at RaQualia begins with a morning meeting where the 70 staff members discuss their goals, address problems, and ask questions. Another change was the creation of a flat organizational structure. "We want to create a world without hierarchy," the CEO says. "What used to be eight layers has been streamlined to a CEO, a small management team, and the researchers."

Shinkai, the Beta-Chem executive, isn't convinced that the Japanese work environment is ready for RaQualia's business model. "Workers who are used to the old hierarchy will find it difficult to switch to the flat structure," Shinkai says. "Removing the superior-assistant relationship sounds ideal. But I wonder how it works, because creating new drugs takes such a strong leadership to pull the team."

Nagahisa points to the company's name, RaQualia, as an example of how the new organization might work. It was coined by staffers by combining two words: Ra, the name of an Egyptian sun god symbolizing warmth, and qualia, Latin for "qualities or senses experienced by a person."

To Nagahisa, the name showcases a spirit of contribution that already is emerging at RaQualia. "Instead of deciding in a top-down fashion, we wanted a name that reflects many ideas from our team," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sanofi Ousts CEO Viehbacher
Bristol-Myers Squibb Names New R&D Head
More Cuts At AstraZeneca

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE