New Products

Chemicals and Materials

Infection Detection Containing all products for a complete PCR assay and produced from hydrogel polymers, ReaX beads can be used to detect methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella, and Pseudomonas bacterial infections acquired in hospitals. Tests to detect norovirus, Clostridium difficile, and vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus are scheduled for release next year. Q Chip, www.q-chip.com

Antimicrobial Plastic Luran S BX 13042 is an acrylonitrile styrene acrylate copolymer with antimicrobial properties from its embedded silver compounds. The plastic is intended for use in products such as soap dispensers, hospital beds, and keyboards. BASF, www.basf.de

Instruments and Labware

Chromatography For small- to large-scale flash purification, the PuriFlash 430evo allows automated loading of up to four columns. Columns of 2.5 g to 1.5 kg may be used, with a flow rate of 1.0 to 200 mL/minute and pressures up to 435 psi. Interchim, www.interchiminc.com

Toxicology The ToxSpec Analyzer automates the screening of drug analytes via liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry. Included software provides methods and a compound library, and it generates a summary and data review reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific, www.thermo.com

Balance The XP56 microbalance can weigh samples from 2 mg to 52 g in increments of 1 µg. Small samples can be dispensed directly into large tare containers such as volumetric flasks. Mettler Toledo, www.mt.com

Separation To separate soft and fibrous solids at least 20 µm wide from liquids, the Liquid Solid Separator can process 15,000 gal per hour of materials such as pulps, fibers, and latex emulsions. Russell Finex, www.russellfinexusa.com

Pressure Sensor For use in multistage filtration and bioreactor pressure monitoring and with a pressure range from –7 to 75 psi, these single-use pressure sensors can be integrated to measure and control pressure and to output data to a personal computer or data-monitoring device. The sensors are available in polycarbonate or caustic-resistant polysulfone. PendoTECH, www.pendotech.com

Polymer Analysis The Model 350 high-temperature gel permeation chromatograph is designed to characterize polyolefins and other polymers that are soluble only at high temperatures. With automated sample preparation and delivery, the unit provides absolute molecular weight, molecular size, intrinsic viscosity, and information on branching, structure, and aggregation. Viscotek, www.viscotek.com

Literature & Services

Hazmat Storage A brochure details custom and prefabricated buildings for storing flammable, explosive, combustible, toxic, and hazardous materials. The buildings described in the brochure are constructed of noncombustible steel. Safety Storage, www.safetystorage.com

Pressure Sensor A 16-page guide, “How To Choose and Use Vibratory Feeders and Conveyors,” includes advice and product information for selecting the appropriate system for processing or packaging applications. Custom designs are available, and the guide includes information to be considered when selecting equipment, such as the material being processed, flow rate, cycle time, and cost to operate the equipment. Eriez, www.eriez.com