PerkinElmer Realigns Its Business Focus

PerkinElmer is realigning itself, effective Jan. 1, 2009, to focus on human and environmental health. As a result, the company is reviewing options for a portion of its specialty lighting business. Estimated 2008 revenues for this business are $90 million, or about 5% of the company's total. PerkinElmer's human health business will include its genetic screening, biodiscovery, and medical imaging units. Its analytical sciences, laboratory services, and detection and illumination units will make up the environmental health side of the firm.
