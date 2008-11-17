SABIC Resin Enables Reusable Chopsticks

The Japanese tableware maker Sanshin Kako is using Valox iQ resin from SABIC Innovative Plastics to produce reusable plastic chopsticks as an alternative to disposable wooden ones. According to SABIC, Japan's waste incinerators dispose of 68.5 million chopsticks every day. The polybutylene terephthalate chopsticks have the additional benefit of being made with terephthalic acid recovered from the recycling of polyethylene terephthalate bottles.
