Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Search For AIDS Vaccine Ramps Up

New York City lab opens amid challenges for AIDS vaccines

by Lisa M. Jarvis
November 17, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

THE WORLD'S ONLY lab solely dedicated to the design and development of an AIDS vaccine opened for business last week. The ribbon cutting at the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based research center coincided with news that yet another drug company has abandoned its AIDS vaccine efforts.

The AIDS Vaccine Design & Development Laboratory will pursue three main goals, says Wayne Koff, senior vice president of R&D for the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), the global public-private partnership that opened the lab.

First, it wants to design a vaccine that will prompt the immune system to make antibodies that can neutralize multiple strains of the AIDS virus. Second, it wants to find vaccine candidates against existing HIV infections. And third, it wants to move vaccine candidates from the lab to the clinic as quickly as possible. This means assisting in process development, designing better adjuvants and delivery systems, and prioritizing candidates, Koff explains.

Scientists at the facility are also devoted to maintaining an open flow of ideas between IAVI and its partners around the world. They expect to run training courses and actively transfer technology to IAVI's partners, while also exchanging faculty and scientists.

The opening of the lab comes amid turbulent times for the AIDS vaccine community. Last year, Merck & Co. halted a large, midstage trial comparing its recombinant adenovirus 5 vector vaccine to a placebo. Not only did the vaccine prove ineffective, but Merck also reported an alarming uptick in new HIV infections among patients given the vaccine.

Then last week, Wyeth announced that it would jettison its AIDS vaccine efforts by selling its viral vaccine portfolio to Profectus Biosciences.

The Merck failure "was probably the last nail in the coffin" for big pharma's interest in the field, says IAVI CEO Seth Berkley. Merck had been the only big drug company funding a major AIDS vaccine program with shareholder money. Other firms had turned to government and private sources to bankroll their efforts.

But Berkley is confident that drug company interest will return if a promising vaccine candidate emerges from a biotech company, IAVI's new labs, or elsewhere in the public sector.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sanofi ditches mRNA vaccine for COVID-19
J&J and BARDA advance coronavirus vaccine
Antibiotics developer Entasis Therapeutics seeks to go public

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE