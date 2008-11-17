A Tale Of Three Baltic Start-ups

Three Baltic chemistry-based companies are among those that successfully navigated the turbulent 1990s and early 2000s as Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania moved from Soviet Union occupation to market economies.

Estonian contract research firm Cambrex Tallinn can trace its roots back to 1988, when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev tried to spur the union's stagnant economy by allowing people to start their own "cooperative" businesses. Within a year, a group of chemists at the Institute of Chemistry, in Tallinn, Estonia, began a joint business called Tensiid, which published books on minerals and pop science, operated a travel agency and a photography service, and did some custom synthesis. By the mid '90s the company had focused its attention entirely on custom synthesis, and it changed the named to ProSyntest. In January of this year, East Rutherford, N.J.-based contract research organization Cambrex bought ProSyntest, and the company's 20 chemists began working for the new subsidiary, renamed Cambrex Tallinn. "Cambrex was formerly a client of ProSyntest," says Kaarel Siirde, managing director of Cambrex Tallinn. The move was good for ProSyntest, Siirde says, because Cambrex "knew us and our work and we knew what they were expecting from us." In 2007, Cambrex as a whole company reported operating profit of $51.1 million.

Biotechnology firm Fermentas also owes its origin to Gorbachev's economic reforms. As a result of those reforms, in the late 1980s the Institute of Applied Enzymology, in Vilnius, Lithuania, was also allowed—in principle—to sell restriction enzymes that its scientists had discovered to Western markets. In practice this was a challenge because no banks in the country could make international transfers, says Viktoras Butkus, chief executive officer of Fermentas, the company that eventually emerged from this institute. Formerly a chemist at the institute, Butkus says he moved the company's headquarters in 2002 to Burlington, Ontario, to improve the firm's access to Western markets and to distance it from the Soviet Union, which had a reputation for poor quality products. Fermentas now produces a variety of tools for biotechnology research including enzymes that modify DNA and RNA, nucleotides, and oligonucleotides. The firm's primary research facility is just outside Vilnius and is home to more than 80 scientists. In 2007, Fermentas announced $8 million in profits and revenues of $34 million, which was 26% higher than the year before.