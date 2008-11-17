Wacker Readies U.S. Polymers Site

Wacker Chemie has broken ground on a new headquarters in Allentown, Pa., for Wacker Polymers America, a maker of polymer dispersions and dispersible powders. The decision to build the site follows Wacker's purchase earlier this year of full control of two polymer joint ventures with Air Products & Chemicals, which is also based in Allentown. According to Wacker, the $16 million center will house R&D and application testing labs, as well as sales, marketing, and business support functions.
