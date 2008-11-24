Advertisement

Environment

19th Winter Fluorine Conference

November 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 47
Most Popular in Environment

Relaxing
[+]Enlarge
Credit: TradeWinds Beach Resorts
The lush waterway at the Island Grand Beach Resort offers peaceful views between symposia.
The lush waterway at the Island Grand Beach Resort offers peaceful views between symposia.

The 19th Biennial Winter Fluorine Conference, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, will be held at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla., on Jan. 11–16, 2009. The conference, which has the theme "Fabulous Future with Fluorine," will feature invited plenary and oral presentations as well as contributed papers and posters by fluorine chemists from around the world. The conference will highlight different aspects of modern fluorine chemistry, such as fluoroorganic synthetic methods, inorganic and theoretical fluorine chemistry, fluorine in biological chemistry, industrial fluorine chemistry, and fluorine in polymers and energy research.

SUNDAY, JAN. 11

7:00–9:00 PM Welcome Social & Sci-Mix Poster
Session I

MONDAY, JAN. 12

7:50–9:50 AM Organic Synthetic Methods I

10:10 AM–noon Fluorous Methods

1:30–3:20 PM Fluorine Chemistry Mechanisms

3:40–6:00 PM Fluorine in Inorganic Chemistry I

7:30–9:00 PM Fluorine in Medicines I

TUESDAY, JAN. 13

8:00–9:50 AM Fluorine in Biology

10:10 AM–noon Organic Synthetic Methods II

1:30–3:10 PM Fluorine in Energy

3:40–6:00 PM Fluorine in Inorganic Chemistry II

7:30–9:10 PM Fluorine in PET Imaging

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 14

8:00–10:00 AM Conference Breakfast & Poster Session II

10:00 AM–noon Industrial Fluorine Chemistry

THURSDAY, JAN. 15

8:00–10:00 AM Organic Synthetic Methods III

10:10 AM–noon Organic Synthetic Methods IV

1:30–3:10 PM Fluoropolymers & Materials

3:30–5:30 PM Fluorine in Inorganic Chemistry III

6:30–9:30 PM Conference Reception, Banquet & 2009 Award Address

FRIDAY, JAN. 16

8:00–9:50 AM Organic Synthetic Methods V

10:10–11:40 AM Organic Synthetic Methods VI

11:30 AM Concluding
Remarks

In addition, a special symposium entitled "Fluorine in Medicines" will consist of presentations from pharmaceutical industry research labs on the importance of fluorine in pharmaceuticals. This six-day international interdisciplinary forum will also feature the award address by Henry H. Selig, professor emeritus at Hebrew University, in Jerusalem, the recipient of the 2009 ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry.

The deadline for registration is Dec. 11. Participants are encouraged to register prior to this date because on-site fees will be slightly higher. Registration fees are Fluorine Division Member, $350; nonmember, $400; student, $190; press, $200; guest with social event tickets, $200; guest without tickets, $55. On-site registration hours are Sunday, 5–8 PM; Monday and Tuesday, 7 AM–5:30 PM; Wednesday, 7:30–10:30 AM; Thursday, 7 AM–5:30 PM; and Friday, 7:30–10 AM.

The deadline for housing is also Dec. 11. A block of rooms has been reserved at the TradeWinds Island Grand Beach Resort. Rates range from $99 to $195 (plus tax of about 11%).

ACS has secured discounted transportation rates for the 19th Winter Fluorine Conference. For airline arrangements, call American Airlines at (800) 433-1790 and refer to Discount Code A4319AL to receive 5% off first-class and lowest applicable published domestic fares.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Automobile rental discounts have also been arranged. Contact Avis at (800) 331-1600 or online at avis.com; refer to AWD Code B120799. Or contact Hertz at (800) 654-2240 or online at hertz.com and refer to ID Code CV# 02UZ0008.

A number of travel fellowships will be available to undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral students actively participating (presenting a paper or poster) in the conference. For more information on applying for these fellowships, contact conference manager Vernar Beatty at v_beatty@acs.org. Two of the top student posters will receive a cash award of $500 each.

For additional information on the scientific content of the conference, please contact P. V. Ramachandran, conference chair and associate professor of chemistry at Purdue University, at chandran@purdue.edu. For all other information, please contact Beatty.

For additional information regarding the 19th Winter Fluorine Conference, go online to membership.acs.org/f/fluo/19wfc/index19wfc.htm.

