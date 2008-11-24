19th Winter Fluorine Conference

Relaxing [+]Enlarge Credit: TradeWinds Beach Resorts

The 19th Biennial Winter Fluorine Conference, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, will be held at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla., on Jan. 11–16, 2009. The conference, which has the theme "Fabulous Future with Fluorine," will feature invited plenary and oral presentations as well as contributed papers and posters by fluorine chemists from around the world. The conference will highlight different aspects of modern fluorine chemistry, such as fluoroorganic synthetic methods, inorganic and theoretical fluorine chemistry, fluorine in biological chemistry, industrial fluorine chemistry, and fluorine in polymers and energy research.

SUNDAY, JAN. 11 7:00–9:00 PM Welcome Social & Sci-Mix Poster

Session I MONDAY, JAN. 12 7:50–9:50 AM Organic Synthetic Methods I 10:10 AM–noon Fluorous Methods 1:30–3:20 PM Fluorine Chemistry Mechanisms 3:40–6:00 PM Fluorine in Inorganic Chemistry I 7:30–9:00 PM Fluorine in Medicines I TUESDAY, JAN. 13 8:00–9:50 AM Fluorine in Biology 10:10 AM–noon Organic Synthetic Methods II 1:30–3:10 PM Fluorine in Energy 3:40–6:00 PM Fluorine in Inorganic Chemistry II 7:30–9:10 PM Fluorine in PET Imaging WEDNESDAY, JAN. 14 8:00–10:00 AM Conference Breakfast & Poster Session II 10:00 AM–noon Industrial Fluorine Chemistry THURSDAY, JAN. 15 8:00–10:00 AM Organic Synthetic Methods III 10:10 AM–noon Organic Synthetic Methods IV 1:30–3:10 PM Fluoropolymers & Materials 3:30–5:30 PM Fluorine in Inorganic Chemistry III 6:30–9:30 PM Conference Reception, Banquet & 2009 Award Address FRIDAY, JAN. 16 8:00–9:50 AM Organic Synthetic Methods V 10:10–11:40 AM Organic Synthetic Methods VI 11:30 AM Concluding

Remarks

In addition, a special symposium entitled "Fluorine in Medicines" will consist of presentations from pharmaceutical industry research labs on the importance of fluorine in pharmaceuticals. This six-day international interdisciplinary forum will also feature the award address by Henry H. Selig, professor emeritus at Hebrew University, in Jerusalem, the recipient of the 2009 ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

The deadline for registration is Dec. 11. Participants are encouraged to register prior to this date because on-site fees will be slightly higher. Registration fees are Fluorine Division Member, $350; nonmember, $400; student, $190; press, $200; guest with social event tickets, $200; guest without tickets, $55. On-site registration hours are Sunday, 5–8 PM; Monday and Tuesday, 7 AM–5:30 PM; Wednesday, 7:30–10:30 AM; Thursday, 7 AM–5:30 PM; and Friday, 7:30–10 AM.

The deadline for housing is also Dec. 11. A block of rooms has been reserved at the TradeWinds Island Grand Beach Resort. Rates range from $99 to $195 (plus tax of about 11%).

ACS has secured discounted transportation rates for the 19th Winter Fluorine Conference. For airline arrangements, call American Airlines at (800) 433-1790 and refer to Discount Code A4319AL to receive 5% off first-class and lowest applicable published domestic fares.

Automobile rental discounts have also been arranged. Contact Avis at (800) 331-1600 or online at avis.com; refer to AWD Code B120799. Or contact Hertz at (800) 654-2240 or online at hertz.com and refer to ID Code CV# 02UZ0008.

A number of travel fellowships will be available to undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral students actively participating (presenting a paper or poster) in the conference. For more information on applying for these fellowships, contact conference manager Vernar Beatty at v_beatty@acs.org. Two of the top student posters will receive a cash award of $500 each.

For additional information on the scientific content of the conference, please contact P. V. Ramachandran, conference chair and associate professor of chemistry at Purdue University, at chandran@purdue.edu. For all other information, please contact Beatty.