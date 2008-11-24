Advertisement

8647cov_biobankcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
November 24, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 47

Laboratory management software takes on the data explosion in life sciences

Business

Keeping Track

Say Hello to Helium Ion Microscopy

New technique catches eye of semiconductor industry and nanomanufacturing researchers

Blueprint For EPA Science

Transition to Obama Administration poses opportunity for shifts in priorities, direction of agency research

  • Business

    A Solvent Dries Up

    Acetonitrile is in short supply, and chemists are concerned

  • Business

    Getting Rid Of Mercury

    Anticipating a national rule on mercury removal from coal flue gas, technology providers jockey for position

  • Policy

    Patent Reform Prospects Cloudy

    Critics worry changes would reduce investment, slow pace of innovation

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Postcards From Innerspace

An artist scans a nanoscientist's samples for framable landscapes

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

