AMRI, Sanofi Settle Fexofenadine Case

Albany Molecular Research Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis have settled lawsuits against Barr Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries related to generic versions of fexofenadine HCl, sold by Sanofi as Allegra. Teva and Barr will each pay Sanofi about $30 million plus undisclosed future royalties. AMRI, the contract chemistry research firm that developed the route to the molecule, will get $10 million from Sanofi plus future royalties on fexofenadine products sold by all three firms.
