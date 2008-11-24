Akron Section Award Goes To Sharon Hammes-Schiffer

SHARON HAMMES-SCHIFFER, Eberly Professor of Biotechnology and professor of chemistry at Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the 30th annual Akron Section Award of ACS. The award recognizes young industrial or academic scientists who show great promise in their professional careers and to promote their interaction with section members. The award consists of a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque.
Hammes-Schiffer's research interests include theoretical and computational investigation of chemically and biologically important processes; proton, hydride, and proton-coupled electron-transfer reactions; mixed quantum/classical molecular dynamics simulations; development of theoretical and computational methods; and applications to reactions in solution and proteins.
