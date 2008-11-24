AstraZeneca Sells Off Biomanufacturing Plant

AstraZeneca has agreed to divest AstraZeneca Biotech Laboratory, a pilot plant in Södertälje, Sweden, for recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies, to Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing organization. AstraZeneca will hold "a significant minority stake" in the new Recipharm subsidiary, which will supply material for Phase I and II tests of an AstraZeneca drug. AstraZeneca is consolidating all its biotech activities within MedImmune, which it acquired last year.
