Bayer MaterialScience will build a chlorine recovery unit in Shanghai that uses technology licensed from Sumitomo Chemical. The recycling plant will work in tandem with a 250,000-metric-ton-per-year toluene diisocyanate (TDI) plant that Bayer is building at the site. Using catalytic oxidation, the Sumitomo process converts hydrogen chloride, a by-product of making TDI, into chlorine, which that then is fed back into the TDI unit as a raw material. Bayer expects its TDI plant to come on-line in 2010.
