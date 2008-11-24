Advertisement

People

Call For Nominations For The 2009 AkzoNobel Award

by Linda Wang
November 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 47
THE POLYMER EDUCATION Committee of the ACS Divisions of Polymer Chemistry and of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering is seeking nominations for the 2009 AkzoNobel Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry.

The award recognizes an individual who has completed an outstanding Ph.D. thesis at a U.S. or Canadian university within the three-year period prior to Jan. 1, 2009.

Nominations must be made by the thesis supervisor or others familiar with the nominee's work and must include the nominee's biography, a synopsis of the work, and a letter of recommendation from the thesis adviser. Relevant publications based on the thesis work may be submitted; supporting documents and testimonials may also be included.

Send five copies of the nomination, postmarked by Jan. 31, 2009, to Guy C. Berry, Department of Chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University, 4400 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. For more information, e-mail gcberry@andrew.cmu.edu.

The winner will receive a $2,000 prize, a plaque, and travel expenses to present their research at the ACS fall national meeting.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

