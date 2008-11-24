Call for nominations for Patterson-Crane Award

THE ACS DAYTON and Columbus Sections are seeking nominations for the 2009 Patterson-Crane Award. The award, given every two years, consists of a $2,000 honorarium and a personalized commendation and will be presented in spring 2009 during an awards dinner in Dayton, Ohio. The award is given in honor of Austin M. Patterson and E. J. Crane, previous editors of Chemical Abstracts.
The Patterson-Crane Award acknowledges outstanding contributions to the field of chemical information, including the design, development, production, or management of chemical information systems or services; electronic access and retrieval of chemical information; critically evaluated data compilations; information technology applications in chemistry; or other significant chemical documentation.
Nominations should include a discussion of the nominee's contributions to the field and an evaluation of his or her accomplishments. Materials supporting the nomination should include a biography and bibliography of publications and presentations relevant to the award. Seconding letters are required.
Nominations must be received by Jan. 31, 2009, and should be sent to Ray Dudek, Chair of the Patterson-Crane Award Committee, Department of Chemistry, Wittenberg University, P.O. Box 720, Springfield, OH 45501. For more information, e-mail: rdudek@wittenberg.edu, or visit daytonacs.org.
