Call For Nominations For Spectroscopy Award

NOMINATIONS ARE BEING accepted for the 2009 Gold Medal Award of the New York Section of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of applied spectroscopy and will be presented at an award symposium at the 2009 Eastern Analytical Symposium in Somerset, N.J. A nominating letter describing the nominee's specific accomplishments should be submitted along with a biographical sketch by Dec. 31. Send all materials to Deborah Peru, Colgate Palmolive Co., 909 River Rd., Piscataway N.J., 08833, or by e-mail to debbie_peru@colpal.com. For more information, call (732) 878- 7295, or e-mail debbie_peru@colpal.com.
