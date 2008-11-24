Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

A Catalyst With Fluxionality

New class of chiral catalysts mediates tricky olefin metathesis reactions

by Bethany Halford
November 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

BY ATTACHING a monodentate aryloxide group to a molybdenum core, chemists have created a new class of chiral catalysts for alkene metathesis reactions (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature07594). According to the researchers, the new catalysts will expand the scope of the popular reaction, in which two carbon-carbon double bonds react to form two new carbon-carbon double bonds. Chemists can use the transformation in certain molecules that had previously proved impervious to olefin metathesis.

"The existing catalysts have brought us very far, but the list of olefin metathesis reactions that we cannot carry out today is far longer than those that we can," says Boston College chemistry professor Amir H. Hoveyda, who spearheaded the work with Nobel Laureate Richard R. Schrock of MIT. For example, Hoveyda explains, olefin metathesis can be difficult to use on compounds that contain sterically hindered alkenes and certain functional groups, such as amines and carbonyls.

The researchers demonstrate the versatility of their new catalysts en route to the natural product quebrachamine. While other catalysts give measly or nonexistent yields, the new catalyst drives the reaction to 84% yield with 96% enantiomeric excess, even though the intermediate that undergoes metathesis contains an olefin that's difficult to access sterically and a basic nitrogen. That nitrogen would quickly deactivate most catalysts.

In the new catalysts, an enantiomerically pure, monodentate aryloxide ligand is linked to a stereogenic molybdenum center. Although catalyst makers typically favor rigid molecules, Hoveyda credits the catalysts' activity to their fluxionality—their ability to isomerize at the metal center, which is something they must do twice in the course of each catalytic cycle. Hoveyda also points out that the catalysts are both active and long-lived. "The trick is to make a catalyst that is both fast and stable," he says, "like a Ferrari that never breaks down."

The research is "a beautiful piece of work," says Benjamin G. Davis, a chemistry professor at the University of Oxford. "Stereoselective olefin metathesis is something that, although investigated before, has not quite borne the fruit that one might have expected until now," he notes. "The strategic reevaluation here comes together fantastically to expand both utility and scope, as well as delivering enhanced selectivity in ring-closing olefin metathesis."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metathesis method makes E-alkenyl halides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Iron Out [2+2] Cycloadditions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catching Z Olefins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE