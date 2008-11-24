Cherokee Expanding Former Merck Plant

Cherokee Pharmaceuticals broke ground last week on a $2 million expansion to its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) plant in Riverside, Pa. Cherokee was acquired from Merck & Co. by PRWT Services earlier this year and has the distinction of being the only minority-owned API producer in the U.S. The new capacity will be housed in a three-story building. Construction is scheduled to be completed by late 2009, and the firm expects to hire 10 to 20 new employees.
