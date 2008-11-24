CiventiChem Adds An Analytical Lab

The contract research and manufacturing firm CiVentiChem has launched CiVentiAnalytical, a new analytical chemistry lab at its Cary, N.C., headquarters. CiVentiChem President Bhaskar R. Venepalli says the firm is ready to solve pharmaceutical method development, validation, and remediation challenges. CiVentiChem is also building a pharmaceutical chemical pilot plant in Hyderabad, India, to complement labs already there.
