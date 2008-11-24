Codexis And Dyadic Sign Enzymes Pact

Codexis, a Redwood City, Calif.-based biocatalyst technology developer, has licensed Dyadic International's Chrysosporium lucknowense fungus, or C1, expression system for the large-scale production of enzymes for making biofuels and chemical and pharmaceutical intermediates. Codexis will make an up-front payment of $10 million provided that certain performance criteria are satisfied. Based in Jupiter, Fla., Dyadic produces enzymes and other biomaterials using proprietary fungal strains.
