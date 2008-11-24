DSM Will Divest Side-Chain Business

DSM has agreed to sell DSM Deretil, a maker of antibiotic side chains, to a management group. DSM says the transaction will allow its anti-infectives unit "to fully focus on its core future activity" in generic antibiotics. Deretil President Lluis Franquesa says his company will proceed with a previously announced plan to close part of its main plant in Villaricos, Spain, and move production to China. Deretil's sales are about $44 million per year.
