Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Disappointing NCW Coverage

November 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Login Changes For C&EN Online

Your ACS Member Number no longer serves as your username and password.

All ACS members must register on the ACS website, www.acs.org, prior to logging in to access C&EN subscriber content. Users already registered on acs.org prior to Nov. 15 can now use their acs.org login credentials on C&EN.

If you have any further questions or comments, please contact the ACS Member & Subscriber Services Department via e-mail at service@acs.org or telephone at (800) 333-9511 (U.S. only) or (614) 447-3776 (outside the U.S.).

I was disappointed to again find the absence of any article about National Chemistry Week (NCW) in C&EN during that week. It seems strange that the largest public outreach effort by ACS members should be relegated to the delayed collage of the activities done by local sections for kids. No effort is apparently made to produce a cover and lead article about the science of the topic aimed at adults.

This is an important time of the year to focus attention on the many issues brought up by each year's topic, both the superlative chemistry-related successes and inventions and the problem aspects for future efforts. This year's topic about chemistry and sports offered an excellent opportunity to highlight the contributions to materials, surfaces, and performance while also catching the public eye to discuss these same issues as they are being played out in the national consciousness—from high-performance materials fundamentally changing some sports to the analytical and pharmaceutical issues that make so many headlines.

I believe an article with depth and breadth on the NCW theme should have run both in C&EN and on the ACS website to inform and challenge readers. Those readers, essentially all adults, are exactly the audience not served by the traditional NCW effort that seems to focus entirely on schools and malls.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dallas National Meeting Committee Reports
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Impact Of Outreach—And The Vital Role Of Chemistry Ambassadors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anticipation Builds For National Chemistry Week

If we can mount cover articles about plastics, paints, pharmaceuticals, statistics, coatings, polymers, superconductivity, and the like, it is a tragedy that we don't do so for a key issue carefully selected by members each year and with a more than 12-month lead time.

I hope both C&EN and the ACS website can address more topical content articles for adults in relation to future NCWs, whether during the week or as a series throughout the year.

Lee Latimer
Oakland, Calif.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.