Edelstein Award Seeks Nominations

THE ACS DIVISION of the History of Chemistry is soliciting nominations for the 2009 Sidney M. Edelstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry.
The recipient of the Edelstein Award is presented with an engraved plaque and $3,500, usually at a symposium at the fall national meeting of ACS, which in 2009 will be held in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 16–20. The award is international in scope, and nominations are welcome from anywhere in the world.
A complete nomination consists of a curriculum vitae, including biographical data, educational background, awards, honors, a list of publications, and other service to the profession; a letter of nomination summarizing the nominee's achievements in the field of the history of chemistry and citing unique contributions that merit a major award; and at least two seconding letters. Copies of no more than three publications may also be included. Only complete nominations will be considered for the award.
All nominations must be received by Dec. 31 and should be submitted in triplicate to Anthony S. Travis, Chair of the Edelstein Award Committee for 2009, Edelstein Center, Safra Campus, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Givat Ram, Jerusalem 91904, Israel. E-mail travis@cc.huji.ac.il for more information.
