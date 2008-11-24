Klaus Ditrich Awarded The Siegfried Medal

KLAUS DITRICH of BASF is the recipient of the 2008 Siegfried Medal, which is awarded every other year by Siegfried Ltd. of Zofingen, Switzerland, in cooperation with the Organic Chemistry Institute of the University of Zurich.
The award recognizes the achievements of Ditrich's research team in the development of technically practicable production processes for optically active amines, alcohols, and carboxylic acids. In particular, Ditrich was involved in the development of an industrial manufacturing process for optically active amines.
Ditrich received a gold medal, a bronze replica, and an honorarium of 10,000 Swiss francs (about $8,780) on Sept. 4 at the Siegfried Symposium in Zurich.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter