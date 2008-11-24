Lilly Links With United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics has agreed to pay Eli Lilly & Co. $150 million for U.S. rights to sell Lilly's molecule tadalafil as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare blood vessel disorder. Lilly already markets tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction under the brand name Cialis, and it has filed for regulatory approval to use the drug to treat PAH in North America, Japan, and Europe. Lilly, meanwhile, will buy $150 million in United Therapeutics stock and will manufacture and supply the drug. United Therapeutics already markets Remodulin for the treatment of PAH.
