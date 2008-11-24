Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

M&A Jumps In third Quarter

by Michael McCoy
November 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Large deal announcements such as Dow Chemical's plan to purchase Rohm and Haas, BASF's takeover of Ciba, and Ashland's agreement to buy Hercules propelled third-quarter merger and acquisition activity in the chemical industry, according to a new analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers, a tax and advisory services firm. PwC says about $32 billion in chemical deals was announced in the quarter, a jump from the $16 billion announced in the first half of the year. Michael Clifford, Canadian chemicals leader at PwC, says the figures show that the chemical industry is still preparing for future growth, despite the tough state of the economy. More than 80% of deals announced in the first nine months involved strategic, rather than financial, investors, reflecting the current tightness of credit markets. In total, PwC counted 622 deals in the nine-month period, on pace to exceed the 759 deals announced in 2006 and approach the 849 in 2007.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical deals dip in third quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deal value falls in 2017
Chemical deal-making slows in 2017

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE