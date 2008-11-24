Métaux Spéciaux Beats Sodium Dumping Rap

The U.S. International Trade Commission has decided that sodium metal sold in the U.S. by France's Métaux Spéciaux SA has not injured the domestic market (C&EN, Oct. 27, page 20). As a result, the U.S. government will not impose antidumping duties. DuPont, the sole U.S. sodium producer, filed the antidumping complaint in late 2007. DuPont says it is considering an appeal in light of a previous Department of Commerce finding that MSSA has sold sodium at 66% below fair market value. Meanwhile, MSSA's unfair trade complaint filed against DuPont in Europe is moving ahead.
