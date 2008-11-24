SABIC, Exxon Advance Elastomers Project

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and ExxonMobil Chemical are studying the construction of elastomers plants at their Al-Jubail Petrochemical and Saudi Yanbu Petrochemical joint ventures, in Jubail and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. First proposed in November 2006, the project would cost billions of dollars. It would produce a total of more than 400,000 metric tons per year of carbon black, rubber, and specialty elastomers, including ethylene-propylene-diene monomer and butyl rubber.
