Science Extends Hand To Hollywood

The National Academy of Sciences has set up the Science & Entertainment Exchange program to connect entertainment industry professionals with top scientists and engineers to help the creators of television shows, films, video games, and other productions incorporate science into their work. The exchange can make introductions, schedule briefings, and arrange consultations for anyone developing science-based entertainment content, according to NAS. "Television and film can involve the public in the latest advances in science, medicine, and technology," NAS President Ralph J. Cicerone told more than 300 people attending a Nov. 19 Los Angeles symposium introducing the exchange. Topics at the symposium were climate change and energy, astronomy and cosmology, genomics, artificial intelligence and robotics, rare and infectious diseases, and the brain and mind.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter