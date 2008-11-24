Wacker, Dow Corning Produce Silicones

Wacker Chemie and Dow Corning have started up the first stage of their $1.2 billion joint-venture silicone project in Zhangjiagang, China. The new plant makes siloxane and fumed silica. The two firms will independently convert siloxane into downstream silicone products at plants still under construction at adjacent locations. The complex is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2010.
