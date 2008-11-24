Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Yarn Gets Smart With Nanotube Coating

Coating common cotton thread with carbon nanotubes provides a simple route to electronic textiles that could be used as medical sensors

by Bethany Halford
November 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
Yarn coated with carbon nanotubes conducts enough electricity to light up an LED.
Credit: Nano Lett.
Yarn coated with carbon nanotubes conducts enough electricity to light up an LED.

Monitoring physiological functions could someday be as easy as slipping on a T-shirt, thanks to a new method for making smart fabrics. By coating common cotton thread with carbon nanotubes, researchers have developed a simple and inexpensive route to electronic textiles (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl801495p). The team, led by Nicholas A. Kotov of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and Chuanlai Xu of China's Jiangnan University, prepared the intelligent yarn by dipping threads in a polyelectrolyte solution containing carbon nanotubes and then letting them dry. The technique could easily be integrated into existing fabric processing, the authors note. The nanotube coating makes the threads conductive enough to allow a battery connected to the threads to power a light-emitting diode. And when the team used the protein-stabilizing electrolyte poly(sodium 4-styrene sulfonate) and added the antibody for human serum albumin to the solution, a change in the coated threads' conductivity indicated the presence of the key blood protein albumin. A garment made with these threads could have military applications, such as detecting how badly a person has been injured in a blast.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE