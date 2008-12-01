Altana Snaps Up Clariant Wax Unit

German specialty chemicals producer Altana will buy the bulk of Clariant's industrial wax additives business for roughly $22 million. The business, known as Dick Peters, is located in the Netherlands and had 2007 sales of about $30 million. Altana's BYK Additives division is buying operations that accounted for about 80% of that total. Altana will take over the Dutch production site, as well as its staff of about 35 employees.
