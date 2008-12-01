Measured Metamorphosis
Drug firms have spent the year adopting new business models aimed at igniting innovation, protecting profitability
December 1, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 48
Debate over history of water on the red planet intensifies with new spacecraft data
The Broad Institute catalyzes connections between disciplines
New government fund will give $1 billion to promising Chinese drug labs
Petrochemical makers in Latin America expect to largely escape the global economic downturn
Experimental drugs release NO, which kills dormant as well as active tuberculosis cells