Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 1, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 48

Drug firms have spent the year adopting new business models aimed at igniting innovation, protecting profitability

Business

Measured Metamorphosis

Drug firms have spent the year adopting new business models aimed at igniting innovation, protecting profitability

In With the New

As Obama sets agenda and fills top posts, groups offer up wish lists

Mars's Watery Mysteries

Debate over history of water on the red planet intensifies with new spacecraft data

  • Business

    Broadening Perspectives

    The Broad Institute catalyzes connections between disciplines

  • Business

    China Bets On Homegrown Drugs

    New government fund will give $1 billion to promising Chinese drug labs

  • Business

    Brazilian Meeting

    Petrochemical makers in Latin America expect to largely escape the global economic downturn

Pharmaceuticals

Nitric Oxide Battles Tuberculosis

Experimental drugs release NO, which kills dormant as well as active tuberculosis cells

As American As Chemical Pie

 

