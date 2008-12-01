BASF And Osram Have OLED Prototype

BASF and Siemens' Osram lighting unit have developed a white organic light-emitting diode prototype that they call a "major step on the way toward commercial OLED lighting." The prototype, which incorporates BASF semiconductor materials, generates a relatively high 60 lumens/W and retains its white color at different levels of light intensity. In such devices, white light is produced by combining materials that emit blue, red, and green light. BASF says a remaining challenge is developing more stable blue-light-emitting materials.
