Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Clarifying Covenants

December 1, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Login Changes For C&EN Online

Your ACS Member Number no longer serves as your username and password.

All ACS members must register on the ACS website, www.acs.org, prior to logging in to access C&EN subscriber content. Users already registered on acs.org prior to Nov. 15 can now use their acs.org login credentials on C&EN.

If you have any further questions or comments, please contact the ACS Member & Subscriber Services Department via e-mail at service@acs.org or telephone at (800) 333-9511 (U.S. only) or (614) 447-3776 (outside the U.S.).

REGARDING "Debt-Ridden Ineos Arranges Waivers of Loan Covenants" (C&EN, Nov. 24, page 9), it is important that your readers are clear that Ineos has asked for a waiver on its banking "covenants" for two quarters, not the "payment of its bank loans." Ineos will continue to pay its loans, unlike the suggestion in the article that it is seeking to delay payments. There is a fundamental difference between the two, and it is important that the article is corrected.

All bank contracts include a set of rules generally called covenants. Some covenants are financial performance tests at the end of each quarter. Covenants are set at the beginning of agreements that can last years, and it is not uncommon for waivers or amendments to be agreed to if economic circumstances change. A request to waive these covenants for two quarters does not reflect a company's ability to meet its debt repayments or its commitment to do so.

Ineos has not breached any covenants; the business remains highly profitable and cash generative. Ineos reported strong trading performance in the third quarter despite the difficult economic climate. Liquidity remains strong, the company has a good cash position and will continue to meet the payments on its loans.

Richard Longden
Communications Manager
Ineos, U.K.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LyondellBasell Clears Bankruptcy Hurdle
Nova And Solutia Get New Credit
Ineos' Loan Problem

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE