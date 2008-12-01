Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Climate-Change Talks

Meeting in Poland sets stage for next year's negotiations on new treaty to lower greenhouse gas emissions

by Cheryl Hogue
December 1, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The United Nations' climate-change talks this week through Dec. 12 in Pozna´n , Poland, will set the stage for intense negotiations next year that are expected to culminate with a new treaty to lower global emissions of greenhouse gases. Observers, however, expect the meeting to produce few concrete results.

Governments "won't negotiate substance" in Pozna??n , says Sen. John F. Kerry (D-Mass.), who leads a congressional delegation to the meeting. In January 2009, Kerry will assume the helm of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the current chairman, Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. (D-Del.), will be sworn in as vice president.

The sagging global economy will influence the Pozna´n talks and the negotiations on a new climate accord, which is supposed to be completed at a December 2009 meeting in Copenhagen. "Economic realities may affect short-term goals" for global emissions reductions, Kerry says.

One tangible outcome expected from the Pozna??n meeting is a deal to reduce deforestation in developing countries, says Angela Anderson, director of Pew Environment Group's International Global Warming Campaign. Governments will also sketch broad goals for the new climate treaty, leaving the details for next year's negotiations, she adds.

The success of the 2009 talks hinges on whether developing countries, especially China and India, agree to control emissions, says Frank V. Maisano, an energy specialist at Bracewell & Giuliani who represents utilities, refiners, and wind-power developers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Striding Toward A Climate Deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leaders Meet In Doha To Negotiate Climate Change Commitments
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Path To A New Pact

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE