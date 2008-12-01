Elevance Strikes Deal With Clemson Spinoff

Elevance Renewable Sciences, a joint venture between Cargill and Materia, has formed a partnership with Tetramer Technologies to develop specialty chemicals based on renewable resources. Tetramer was launched in 2001 to commercialize research at Clemson University. The partners say Tetramer brings organic synthesis, material science, and analytical capabilities to Elevance's marketing, technology, and feedstock-processing abilities. Their first target product, high-melt waxes, will be commercialized with the help of a $500,000 Small Business Innovation Research grant from NSF.
