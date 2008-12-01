Evonik Will Expand Chinese Pharma Plant

Evonik Industries is building an active pharmaceutical ingredients plant at its Evonik Rexim (Nanning) Pharmaceutical subsidiary in Nanning, China. It will produce amino acids and derivatives for customers of Evonik's exclusive synthesis and amino acids business. Scheduled to start up in fourth-quarter 2009, the plant will add about 100 employees to the 300 employees already at the site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter