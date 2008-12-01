Hutchison And Lilly Expand Collaboration

Shanghai-based Hutchison MediPharma and Eli Lilly & Co. have agreed to expand their R&D collaboration. Under the new pact, Lilly will provide another oncology target and Hutchison will assume primary responsibility for the identification and selection of suitable clinical drug candidates. Hutchison will get up-front payments, as well as option fees, milestone payments, and royalties on global sales of any resulting drug. Lilly and Hutchison formed their first such pact in August 2007.
