Kentucky Lake Section Celebrates Golden Anniversary

ON OCT. 23, in conjunction with National Chemistry Week (NCW), the ACS Kentucky Lake Section celebrated its 50th anniversary. The letter announcing the establishment of the Kentucky Lake Local Section was dated Oct. 23, 1958, and four of the original 112 founding members are still on the membership roll.
The celebration was held at the University of Tennessee, Martin. Section Chair Sandra Thompson began the ceremonies with a brief history of the section followed by recognition of two members celebrating their 50th anniversary as ACS members—S.K. Airee and James E. Gagen, both of the University of Tennessee, Martin. Airee was also recognized for 21 years of service as NCW coordinator. Trinity Christian Academy chemistry teacher Kelly Shanks was recognized as the Howard Huyck High School Chemistry Teacher of the Year for outstanding achievements in high school teaching. Active members were recognized and presented with a 50th-anniversary T-shirt, an NCW “Nan-O-Mole,” and a lapel pin representing element number 50 on the periodic table (tin). Presentations by student groups from Murray State University, Lambuth University, Union University, and the University of Tennessee, Martin, followed the anniversary events.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter