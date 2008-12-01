Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Myth Of Continuous Growth

December 1, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Login Changes For C&EN Online

Your ACS Member Number no longer serves as your username and password.

All ACS members must register on the ACS website, www.acs.org, prior to logging in to access C&EN subscriber content. Users already registered on acs.org prior to Nov. 15 can now use their acs.org login credentials on C&EN.

If you have any further questions or comments, please contact the ACS Member & Subscriber Services Department via e-mail at service@acs.org or telephone at (800) 333-9511 (U.S. only) or (614) 447-3776 (outside the U.S.).

I COMPLIMENT Aaron Kinsman on his letter regarding the fallacy that "continuous economic growth is limitless" (C&EN, Oct. 27, page 3). It is amazing that this myth (and often unquestioned value) has persisted for so long. It is one of the strengths of our profession that, from early on, many chemists understand the importance of balancing equations. Balancing this growth equation becomes a particular mess when "growth" is directly linked to "consumption."

I especially appreciate his pointing out the difficult truth that the "significant policy and lifestyle changes required to create a sustainable society will cause a recession in monetary terms but improvements in health and happiness." I believe our profession can play a positive role in this transition if we help our society understand the importance of "balancing equations" and find innovative ways to decouple growth and consumption from happiness and health while creating economic opportunities for those displaced from consumption-dependent jobs.

When we begin to look for and find ways in which quality of life is measured by units other than "growth" and "consumption," balancing equations will no longer be as intimidating and we can all step off the treadmill to enjoy family, friends, and the world around us.

William L. Scott
Indianapolis

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Attitude Makes All The Difference
Chemistry Should Benefit Humans
Remaining Competitive

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE