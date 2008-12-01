Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NIST Gives Grants For Research Labs

by David J. Hanson
December 1, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The National Institute of Standards & Technology has awarded more than $24 million to three universities to provide cost-sharing support for the construction of new research facilities. These one-time construction grants were selected from 93 applicants. A grant totaling $11 million goes to the University of California, Berkeley, to build a research facility for precision and quantum-level measurements, especially observation of rapid transient events at the nanoscale and control of mechanical properties of nanostructures. The University of California, San Diego, will receive $12 million for a marine ecosystem sensing and modeling lab at Scripps Institute of Oceanography that will include a multidisciplinary program to develop physical, biological, and chemical sensors. Finally, the University of Florida was awarded $1.27 million for construction of an aquatic animal health facility that will study, among other things, marine animal responses to environmental toxic compounds and low-level stressors.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE