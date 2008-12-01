Plastics Museum Closes Its Doors

The National Plastics Center & Museum, in Leominster, Mass., has closed its doors. The museum, a former school that was converted in 1992 at a cost of $3.5 million, was no longer financially sustainable for its operator, the National Plastics Center. "Attendance had dwindled to next to nothing. We kept it going as long as we could," says Jay Gardiner, who serves on NPC's executive committee. The museum's collection—which includes archives, antique plastic molds, and objects including toys and flamingos—will move to the Syracuse University library, where it will be dubbed the National Plastics Center at Syracuse University.
