Japan's Showa Denko will build a 500-metric-ton-per-year high-purity ammonia plant in the Chinese province of Zhejiang. It will supply the electronics industry, where the material is used as a nitride-film-forming gas in the production of semiconductors, liquid-crystal displays, and polysilicon-based solar cells. The plant will be owned 51% by Showa Denko and 49% by the Chinese firms Zhejiang Jinju, which will supply ammonia and electricity, and Zhejiang Juhua.
