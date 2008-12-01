Sun Buys Chattem For Narcotics Plant

India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has acquired Elcat's Chattem Chemicals subsidiary, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals. Chattem, which has annual sales of about $26 million, operates a facility in Chattanooga, Tenn., that is registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency as an importer of narcotic raw materials, such as raw opium. In 2005, Sun acquired a similar controlled-substances facility in Hungary.
