Symrise Collaboration Yields Cosmetic Actives

The flavor and fragrances maker Symrise plans to launch natural cosmetics active ingredients developed in a joint project with Brain, an industrial biotech firm, and AnalytiCon Discovery, a developer of natural product compound libraries. According to Symrise, two groups of products, to be used primarily in deodorants and in sensitive-skin cosmetics, will debut in 2009. The three German companies formed the partnership in April 2007.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter