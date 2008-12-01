Tamed Germanium

Caged Dication [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Kim Baines

BY ENTOMBING a germanium dication within a cryptand molecule, chemists in Canada have managed to catch this highly reactive species. The work, published in Science (2008, 322, 1360), represents the first time that a doubly charged nonmetallic ion without any covalent bonds has been isolated. The discovery could provide an avenue for creating other so-called naked nonmetallic cations, such as Si2+ and P3+, the researchers say.

Isolating this novel reactive intermediate is "a remarkable and exciting achievement," notes Northwestern University chemistry professor Joseph B. Lambert in a commentary that accompanies the paper. "Under particular circumstances, reactive intermediates have been isolated and characterized, but establishing the existence of an entirely new class of intermediates is rare indeed," he adds.

After trying unsuccessfully to crystallize a crown ether complex of the elusive Ge2+, Paul A. Rupar, Kim M. Baines, and Viktor N. Staroverov of the University of Western Ontario turned to cryptand molecules. These bicyclic macromolecular polyether cages have been used to imprison metallic cations. Because a cryptand has the ability to completely surround an ion, the chemists reasoned that it could protect the remarkably reactive Ge2+ from nucleophilic counterions and solvent molecules.

Trapping the dication with the cryptand turned out to be surprisingly easy, Baines says. It worked on the first try, rapidly producing a white precipitate when the researchers mixed a germanium carbene complex with a cryptand. "It is just a beautiful reaction," Baines adds. "We hope it will inspire others to think of using cryptands in this area of chemistry."

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime