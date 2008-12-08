Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Deleting A Gene Shuts Down Costly Fungus

Scientists decipher a toxic mechanism of the fungus that causes gray mold disease, which affects many cash crops

by Amanda T. Yarnell
December 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

By analyzing how the fungus Botrytis cinerea makes its signature plant-killing sesquiterpene toxins, an international team of scientists has offered hope for growers of vegetables, fruits, and ornamental plants that new ways may be found to disarm this costly plant pathogen (ACS Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1021/cb800225v). B. cinerea is the culprit behind gray mold disease, which affects hundreds of agricultural and ornamental plants, including cash crops such as tomatoes, strawberries, and green beans. The fungus kills its plant prey by releasing a variety of phytotoxins, most notably botrydial and structurally related sesquiterpenes. Muriel Viaud of France's National Institute for Agricultural Research, in Versailles; David E. Cane of Brown University; Isidro G. Collado of the University of Cádiz, in Spain; and coworkers characterized the cluster of five genes responsible for the biosynthesis of these toxins. Deleting one of these genes, which encodes a sesquiterpene cyclase enzyme, shuts down production of the toxins. The researchers found that the enzyme converts farnesyl diphosphate to presilphiperfolan-8β-ol (shown, center), the parent sesquiterpene alcohol of botrydial and related toxins. Targeting this enzyme could lead to novel ways of combating gray mold disease.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE