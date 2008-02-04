Appleton, P&G Sign Encapsulation Pact

Appleton, the world's largest producer of carbonless copy paper, has signed an agreement with Procter & Gamble by which it will microencapsulate specialty chemicals. Its first project will be to encapsulate fragrance used in P&G's Downy brand liquid fabric softener. Appleton's encapsulation coating chemistry helped business services firm NCR launch carbonless paper in 1954. Kent Willetts, vice president of marketing and strategy, says Appleton wants to develop relationships beyond the paper industry. On its own, the firm is exploring new markets, including dyes, adhesives, sealants, inks, and toners.
