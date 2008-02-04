Advertisement

8605cov_openfridgescxd.jpg
8605cov_openfridgescxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 4, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 5

With breathtaking speed, Chinese contract research organizations have developed drug discovery services that go far beyond basic synthesis

Credit:

Volume 86 | Issue 5
Business

China's Pharma Leaps Into Discovery

With breathtaking speed, Chinese contract research organizations have developed drug discovery services that go far beyond basic synthesis

Campaign Donations Take Bipartisan Shift

With their rise in power, Democrats gain bigger share of industry cash

It's All About Access

Collections of digital resources expand, enhancing current and ensuring future access to scientific data

  • Physical Chemistry

    A Quantum Mechanical Tweak

    Study combining experiment and theory demonstrates that electron-nucleus coupling has minor effect on reactions

  • Business

    Compounding Problems

    Makers of plastic compounds feel squeezed between high costs and stalled selling prices

  • Policy

    Romney Is Early Favorite Of Industry Execs

Science Concentrates

Environment

New Products

New And Notable In The Chemical Industry

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

